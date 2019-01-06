Crime

List of Kansas City area homicides in 2019

By Kaitlyn Schwers,

Glenn E. Rice,

Tony Rizzo,

Joe Robertson, and

Robert A. Cronkleton

January 06, 2019 03:48 PM

Here is a list of the homicides reported this year in the Kansas City area. It includes the names of the victims and when and where they died. The most recent homicides are at the top.

Kansas City

2. Airrin P. Scott, 23, on Jan. 5

Scott was shot as he walked out of the parking lot of Troost Market about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Troost Avenue and 80th Street, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

1. Tony L. Carmons, 60, on Jan. 2

Carmons was stabbed on the night of Jan. 2 in an apartment in the 2100 block of East 10th Street. He later died at a hospital. Witnesses identified his girlfriend, Carmelita G. Smith, as the woman who allegedly killed him. Smith is charged with second-degree murder.

