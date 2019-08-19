Pedestrian’s death has turned into homicide investigation in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

What was initially thought to be a crash involving a pedestrian has turned into a homicide investigation, Kansas City police said Monday.

Officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Interstate 49 and Red Bridge Road on reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a man with unknown injuries close to a vehicle on the shoulder near the exit ramp to Red Bridge, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the area and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are suspicious. A homicide investigation is underway, Becchina said.

Police did not release what makes them believe the man’s death is suspicious.

The exit ramp to Red Bridge will remain closed until about 9 a.m. while crime scene investigators collect evidence.

If the man’s death is eventually ruled a homicide, it would be Kansas City’s 91st homicide of the year.

Anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary or has information about the man’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.