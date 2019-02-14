‘I let the fire go’: two women charged in shooting of teen at Kansas City high school

Jackson County prosecutors have charged two women in the slaying of a Kansas City teenager who was gunned down Tuesday night as she left a basketball game at a Kansas City high school.

Jamya D. Norfleet, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the killing.

Taylor K. McMillon, 18, is charged as an accessory to second-degree felony murder, accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and felony hindering prosecution in connection with the shooting.

Fifteen-year-old An’Janique Wright was shot and killed about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Central Academy of Excellence at 3221 Indiana Avenue, where she was not enrolled but was attending the game.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

She had been among two groups of people who had gotten into an argument in the school and were escorted out separately, according to court documents.

An’Janique was shot as she and others walked out of the school. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

An’Janique Wright Courtesy of the family

According to court records, investigators connected Norfleet and McMillon to a minivan that was captured on surveillance video as it pulled up to the school. The minivan had temporary license plates and was missing a front right hubcap.

Norfleet allegedly stepped out of the van and began shooting. She later admitted to investigators, “I let the fire go,” which referred to the gunfire, according to documents filed with the charges.

An off-duty Kansas City police officer who was working security at the game later identified McMillon on the surveillance video. The officer recognized McMillon, who attended Central Academy, as the driver of the van and as someone connected to Norfleet.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for McMillon’s phone and were able to find the two women at an apartment in the 1800 block of Topping Avenue. The women were arrested Wednesday.

Police also seized a 9mm handgun from the apartment. Bullets in the gun were consistent with the shell casings recovered at the crime scene, according to court records.

Investigators later found clothing that matched what Norfleet was seen wearing in the surveillance video at the time of the shooting. They also located the minivan allegedly driven by McMillon.

On Wednesday, Kansas City Public Schools officials said the shooting had nothing to do with the school and was a product of gun violence in the community.

There was a “tremendous amount of security” at the game, said Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell. That included the district’s security and armed patrol officers, student resource officers and off-duty police officers.

But some of An’Janique’s famly members questioned why that security didn’t save the teenager and asked why she wasn’t protected when she left the school.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000 bond for Norfleet and a $150,000 bond for McMillon. No court date for the two has been set.