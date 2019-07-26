Crime

One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. By
Up Next
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. By

One man is dead after a shooting in a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Berger Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

The man was found dead in the car with gunshot wounds. A female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police are investigating the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.

This is being investigated as the city’s 15th homicide of the year according to data kept by The Star. By this time last year, the city recorded 23 homicides in a year that ended with 33.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  