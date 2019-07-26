One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019.

One man is dead after a shooting in a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Berger Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

The man was found dead in the car with gunshot wounds. A female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police are investigating the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is being investigated as the city’s 15th homicide of the year according to data kept by The Star. By this time last year, the city recorded 23 homicides in a year that ended with 33.

Related stories from Kansas City Star crime List of Kansas City area homicides in 2019 January 06, 2019 03:48 PM