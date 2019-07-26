Crime
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
One man is dead after a shooting in a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, early Friday morning, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Berger Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.
The man was found dead in the car with gunshot wounds. A female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police are investigating the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.
This is being investigated as the city’s 15th homicide of the year according to data kept by The Star. By this time last year, the city recorded 23 homicides in a year that ended with 33.
