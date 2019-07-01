Man found shot to death on Kansas City sidewalk

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police responding to reports of gunfire Monday morning found the body of a man lying on the sidewalk in a Kansas City neighborhood.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Police had received calls about the sound of shots being fired in the 2600 block of 35th Street.

Arriving officers found the man’s body on a sidewalk near 35th and Montgall Avenue. The victim had an apparent gunshot wound, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

There was no suspect information available. The man’s name was being withheld until family could be notified.

The shooting was Kansas City’s 66th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).