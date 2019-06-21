KC man charged with murder after gold SUV links him to fatal shooting, prosecutor says

Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting at 41st, Monroe Kansas City police were investigating after one person was shot to death at 41st Street and Monroe Avenue after 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police were investigating after one person was shot to death at 41st Street and Monroe Avenue after 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after he was allegedly seen driving a gold SUV that was spotted leaving the scene of a fatal shooting earlier this week in Kansas City.

Johnathan D. Pendleton is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Caprice Hardy, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Kansas City police were called to the intersection of 41st Street and Monroe Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the shooting.

At the scene, police officers found Hardy on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 4100 block of Monroe Avenue. He had multiple gunshot wounds, court records said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a gold SUV driving away. One of the witnesses said the vehicle had a gray or white front fender.

Police observed a vehicle matching the description parked in the driveway of a home in the 4300 block of Askew Avenue. A woman at the home told detectives her son, Pendleton, had driven the vehicle earlier in the day, court records said. The vehicle was described as a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with a white front end.

Police obtained surveillance video showing Hardy running east on 41st Street and turning south on Monroe Avenue moments before the shooting. Seconds later on the video, a gold SUV, similar to the Tahoe and with a white front end, was seen driving north on Monroe Avenue, then west on 41st Street, court records said.

In an interview with police, Pendleton denied driving the gold Tahoe and denied any involvement in the killing. He also told police he didn’t know the victim. Pendleton told police he was sleeping at his house on Askew Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Police interviewed another witness who said she was with Pendleton on Tuesday. She said Pendleton earlier in the afternoon had given her a ride in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with a white front end and dropped her off at his house just before 4 p.m. The witness told police Pendleton left by himself in the gold SUV and returned minutes later.

Charges were filed against Pendleton in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday. Prosecutors have requested his bond be set at $250,000 cash.