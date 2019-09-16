Man found dead inside home in Kansas City; police investigate homicide

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home Monday morning.

Officers were called about 10:45 a.m. to the home in the 9100 block of East 43rd Terrace, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home.

The cause of death was still under investigation, but the case was being treated as a homicide, police said.

A woman called police to say she found the man dead Monday morning.

Detectives were processing the scene and gathering evidence, as well as interviewing the woman and speaking to neighbors, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043.

The homicide marked the 111th killing in Kansas City this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. In 2018 the city counted 145 homicides.