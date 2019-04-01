Police looking for person who killed a young man Monday night in Kansas City, Kan.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kan. Monday night.
KCK police were investigating the shooting death of a man found in the 2100 block of Silver Court about 9:20 p.m. The man had been shot several times.
Police said the shooter fled the scene before they arrived. Police had no information on the gunman and were talking with people living in the area to gather information about what might have led to the shooting late Monday night.
The identity of the victim was not available, police said.
