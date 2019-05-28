1 teen killed, another injured after shooting in Kansas City, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One teen was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, police said.

According to a news release from Kansas City police, officers were called to the 11800 block of East 60th Street at 4:40 p.m. in regard to a shooting.

Police found a male victim in his late teens in the backyard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

A second shooting victim, a male in his late teens, was located in the 5800 block of Woodson Road. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said it appeared the two teens shot each other in the 11800 block of East 60th Street.

No further details were released Tuesday night.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.