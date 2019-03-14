29-year-old shot on Swope Parkway dies from injuries. Police looking to identify pair

A man who was shot on Swope Parkway has died from his injuries, and police are looking to speak with two people in connection to the case.

Officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Swope Parkway just after midnight Thursday.

Police found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified by police as Deron Ross. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information was available, but police released surveillance images of two people they were looking to identify and contact regarding the shooting death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.