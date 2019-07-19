Crime
KC police investigating homicide after body found in vehicle in Blue Valley Park
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after the body of a female was discovered in a car in Blue Valley Park.
A witness said he was driving through the park when he observed the body and notified police.
Officers responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday to the park at 2301 Topping.
The cause of death is still under investigation but police are investigating the incident as a homicide, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
