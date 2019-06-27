Crime
Female victim found shot to death inside home near Greenwood in rural Jackson County
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday morning after a female victim was found dead inside a home near Greenwood, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.
Deputies responded to a shooting shortly before midnight Wednesday at a home in the 13000 block of South Harris Road in a rural part of Jackson County. Arriving deputies found the victim inside the home.
A male suspect was arrested after a short car chase, Forté said.
Crime scene investigators from the Kansas City Police Department were brought in to help gather evidence and investigate the homicide.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
