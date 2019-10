SHARE COPY LINK

A gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar early Sunday and shot nine people, killing four of them, according to Kansas City, Kansas, police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. near 10th Street and Central Avenue.

9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave. — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019

No suspect information was available. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

