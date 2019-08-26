Double shooting in Kansas City results in city’s fifth homicide in just over 24 hours

Two killed in a drive-by shooting at Power and Light District early Sunday A drive-by shooting killed two men early Sunday near the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, police said. The deadly shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Walnut Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A drive-by shooting killed two men early Sunday near the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, police said. The deadly shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.

A fatal double shooting early Monday in Kansas City left one man dead and another man critically injured, police said.

The man’s death is the fifth homicide in what has been a violent period in just over 24 hours in Kansas City.

Two men were killed in a drive-by shooting in downtown Kansas City near the Power & Light District early Sunday. And two others were killed Sunday evening outside the Brush Creek Community Center.

In the latest homicide, officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man lying in front of a home. Emergency workers pronounced him dead at the scene, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said in an email.

While officers were responding to the shooting, other officers were sent to investigate a vehicle that had crashed in front of a fire station at 31st Street and Indiana Avenue, which is about a half a mile away from the shooting, Becchina said.

Inside the vehicle, police found a man who also had been shot. He was rush to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition, Becchina said.

Police have not determined exactly how the two incidents are related, but it’s believed the victim in the vehicle may have been shot on Kensington.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were canvassing the area for witnesses and collecting evidence to determine what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s 98th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which also includes fatal officer-involved shootings.