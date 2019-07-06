Local rapper who was reported missing found dead Saturday in Kansas City, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man who was reported missing in Kansas City earlier this week was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Mack Jones. His body was found in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police also noted Jones, also known by his stage name Smacc Turner, was part of the local rap music community.

Police were called around 11:15 a.m. to investigate a report of a body found in the area. The caller reported seeing a vehicle parked behind an apartment and thought there was a deceased person inside.





Officers arrived at the scene and saw a body in the vehicle in a state of decomposition.

The body was later identified as Jones, who had been reported missing.

Police said Jones was last seen around 8:30 a.m. July 2 near Bannister Road and Cleveland Avenue. Family members told police they were unable to reach him and were worried.

Police have not said how he died, but on Saturday afternoon, police said they were investigating Jones’ death as a homicide.





Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

