Local

Police investigating fatal shooting near Lexington, Brooklyn avenues

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person dead.

Police were called to the scene about 9:15 p.m. after receiving reports of people hearing gunfire in the area of Lexington and Brooklyn avenues.

Police found one person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity and age have not been released.

Police had no suspect information.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  