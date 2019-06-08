Local
Police investigating fatal shooting near Lexington, Brooklyn avenues
Kansas City police were investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person dead.
Police were called to the scene about 9:15 p.m. after receiving reports of people hearing gunfire in the area of Lexington and Brooklyn avenues.
Police found one person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity and age have not been released.
Police had no suspect information.
