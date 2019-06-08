Police investigating fatal shooting near Lexington, Brooklyn avenues

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person dead.

Police were called to the scene about 9:15 p.m. after receiving reports of people hearing gunfire in the area of Lexington and Brooklyn avenues.

Police found one person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity and age have not been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police had no suspect information.