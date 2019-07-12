Crime
Kansas City police say 30-year-old man found dead on sidewalk was shot
Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Kansas City sidewalk.
Kansas City police have identified 30-year-old Marcus Warren as the victim of a homicide that was reported early Thursday.
Warren’s body was found on a sidewalk about 5:45 a.m. near 63rd Street and South Benton Avenue.
Police earlier said the victim’s cause of death was unknown, but on Friday, police said Warren, a Kansas City resident, had been shot.
No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission recently increased the reward offered for tips in Kansas City homicides to $25,000.
