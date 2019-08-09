Police investigate after man is found fatally shot inside car at KC apartment complex

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after officers found a man fatally shot inside a parked car at an apartment complex in south Kansas City.

Officers responded to the shooting call at the Cloverleaf Apartments in the 14500 block of U.S. 71 at 9:11 a.m. The victim was found inside a car in the parking lot. Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and saw either a gray or green, small SUV driving away immediately afterward.

Details of what led to the shooting were unknown. No suspect information was available.

The shooting is being investigated as Kansas City’s 89th homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

