Victims of second triple shooting in Kansas City are dropped off at hospital; 1 dies

Police were investigating a homicide after victims of a triple shooting showed up at a Kansas City hospital early Sunday and one of the victims died, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. near Linwood Boulevard and Olive Street. Officers responded to the area after gunfire was reported.

Witnesses told arriving officers that several gunshot victims had left by private vehicle. Shortly after, three gunshot victims showed up at a hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead and the two others had gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police had no description of a suspect and urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This was the second fatal triple shooting of the night in Kansas City.

Earlier, a teenage boy died and two others were injured in a shooting about 10:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Elmwood Avenue. The victims of that shooting drove to a nearby fire station for help.