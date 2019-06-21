1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on MLK Jr. Boulevard, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting Friday, June 21, 2019, that left three people injured near East 84th Street on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, formerly known as The Paseo. kschwers@kcstar.com

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Friday evening.





It happened around 5:30 p.m. near East 84th Street on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, formerly known as The Paseo.

Witnesses told arriving police officers that the victims left the scene and drove to an area hospital.

Police were still investigating what led up to the shooting Friday night but said it appeared a male suspect walked up to the victims’ vehicle and shot them.

Police initially said two of the victims were listed in serious condition and one was in critical condition, but later Friday night, a police spokesman said one of the victims died.

Police have not released the ages of the victims but described them as adults.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, police said. Police described the suspected shooter as a black male wearing a red baseball cap, white T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.