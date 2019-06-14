Police search for man charged with shooting girlfriend, killing her brother in KC

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

Police are searching for a Kansas City man who was charged Friday in connection with a Tuesday double shooting which killed one man and injured a woman, the Jackson County Prosecutor announced in a press release Friday.

Germon Deangelo Stevens, 44, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action for the shooting which killed his girlfriend’s brother, Michael Lorthridge, court documents said.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Kansas City Police Department Spokesman Tim Hernandez.

Steven’s girlfriend was also injured in the shooting in the 7800 block of 118th Terrace but survived, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Steven’s girlfriend told police that Stevens shot her in the abdomen before shooting her brother, a father of five, multiple times at the couple’s home.

The night before the incident, Steven’s girlfriend allegedly told prosecutors, Stevens had assaulted her during an argument. She said she chose not to call police because Stevens was still grieving the recent death of his daughter.

When Lorthridge learned about the assault the next day, he texted Stevens. Stevens allegedly called in response and told Lorthridge to meet him at the house, according to court documents.

When Stevens arrived at the house his girlfriend and Lorthridge were sitting in the driveway. Stevens allegedly came out of his car holding a pocket knife, his girlfriend told police.

When Lorthridge told him to “put the knife up” Stevens walked back to his car, retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting, according to court documents.

Police found ammunition and an empty holster in Stevens car Thursday, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-816-474-8477