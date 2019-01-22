Man charged with murder after shooting in apartment complex parking lot in KC

A 21-year-old Kansas City man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting Monday of another man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Jason K. Cook with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Cook is accused of killing Cameron Douglas after an altercation in the parking lot in the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

Police were called the apartment complex about 2:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported. Officers found Douglas dead on the front stoop of an apartment building.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

They also found eight spent bullet shell casings at the scene, and surveillance video that showed an encounter between Cook and Douglas, according to court documents filed with the charges.

In the video, Douglas is seen turning to walk away, but stops and turns back toward the shooter with his hands in his pockets.

Then, the court documents say, “the suspect begins shooting the victim. The victim takes off running as the suspect continues firing.”

The video shows the shooter get in a vehicle and drive away.

A witness also told police the victim had his hands in his pockets when the shooting occurred.

Crime lab tests matched the shell casings from the scene to a gun seized from a home on East 113th Street where Cook went after the shooting, according to prosecutors.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash.