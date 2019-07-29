Fatal shooting in east Kansas City late Sunday leaves two men dead

Two men fatally shot late Sunday, Kansas City police say Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said officers responding to a shooting call late Sunday found two men fatally shot. Police did not have any suspect information or any details of what led to the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said officers responding to a shooting call late Sunday found two men fatally shot. Police did not have any suspect information or any details of what led to the shooting.

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men found late Sunday in the 2100 block of Askew Avenue.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 9:30 p.m. There were several officers patrolling the area nearby and responded to the call. Arriving officers found two shooting victims.

One victim was found in an alley behind several apartments and the other victim was located near the intersection. Officers rendered first-aid until paramedics arrived and declared the men dead, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Details of what led the shooting were not immediately available. No suspect information was released.

Police, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators conducted an extensive search of the immediate area for evidence. Because officers were so close to the shooting, they blocked off a several block area to search for the shooters.

“Detectives are knocking on doors and trying to find as many witnesses as they can,” Becchina said.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

