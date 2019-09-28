Man found dead in KC apartment. Police say scene leads to suspicion of homicide

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man in his 20s was found unresponsive in his home early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive around 12:45 a.m. Saturday after the man’s family found him when they arrived home.

The man was declared dead at the scene but “the scene did not appear natural,” according to Kansas City police spokesman Jacob Becchina.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detectives are are looking for witnesses and investigating the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

A $25,000 award is being offered for information leading to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City police homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The death is being investigated as the 113th homicide in Kansas City this year. There had been 97 homicides in the city by this time last year, according to data kept by The Star.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP