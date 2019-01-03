KC’s first murder of 2019: Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in apartment

A woman has been charged with murder after court records said she stabbed her boyfriend to death late Wednesday night inside a Kansas City apartment.
Witnesses identified Carmelita G. Smith as the woman who allegedly killed 60-year-old Tony L. Carmons of Kansas City, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police were notified of the incident around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after the victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.
The victim told two witnesses, including a nurse, that his girlfriend stabbed him after he arrived home from work in the 2100 block of East 10th Street, court records said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Carmons died shortly after officers arrived at the hospital, police said. His death marked the first homicide of 2019 in the city.
After police obtained a warrant to search the apartment, they found a steak knife in the kitchen sink with what appeared to be blood, hair and flesh. Officers also reported finding blood on the kitchen floor and bedroom.
Family members of the victim provided the name of his live-in girlfriend to investigators.
Smith, 52, was taken into custody Thursday morning in the 6700 block of Monroe Avenue. Smith declined to talk to detectives and asked for an attorney.
Smith was charged later Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash.
A court date has not been set.
Police reports indicate Smith had cut the victim at least two previous times, according to court records.
Comments