Man is shot and killed after fight Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, police say
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, according to police.
The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Park Avenue.
Arriving officers found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police said they were told by witnesses that the victim was in a physical altercation with the shooter before he was killed.
No suspect has been arrested yet, police said. No description of a suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
