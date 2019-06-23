Man is shot and killed after fight Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Park Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said they were told by witnesses that the victim was in a physical altercation with the shooter before he was killed.

No suspect has been arrested yet, police said. No description of a suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.