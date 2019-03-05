Teen killed in shooting in alley behind Raytown pool hall

A shooting in the alley behind a Raytown pool hall killed a 19-year-old late Monday, police said.
Police responded to reports of someone being shot about 10:50 p.m. behind Raytown Recreation at 10012 E. 63rd Street.
Arriving officers found the young man’s body in the alley, just outside the pool hall. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Other people inside and outside the pool hall at the time of the shooting were not injured. A witness told police that two people ran from the area after the shooting. Police were not able to find them.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Police were withholding the name of the teen until they were able to notify family.
The shooting is being investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Raytown Police Department’s Investigations Bureau.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments