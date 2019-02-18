KCPD releases names of 3 killed in separate shootings during weekend in Kansas City

Police on Monday released the names of three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend in Kansas City.

The three died in shootings that occurred within a 12-hour period in different parts of the city on Saturday night and Sunday morning. In one of the shootings, a woman was also injured, according to police reports.

The deaths raised the number of homicides in Kansas City so far this year to 19.

The first victim was Terrell L. Parker, 29, who was killed in a shooting reported about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue.

Officers were called to the home and found Parker dead. Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in a disturbance with another person who shot the victim and ran away.

Police announced about 4 a.m. Sunday that a suspect was arrested a couple of blocks away.

The second person to be killed was Anthony D. Williams, 26, who was one of two people found shot in a vehicle about 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the KC Mingles nightclub at 8625 Troost Avenue.

Williams was dead when officers arrived, but a woman who was also shot in the vehicle survived and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that Williams and the woman had been involved in a disturbance with someone inside the nightclub. The people thought to be responsible for the shooting fled the scene in a black SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The third person killed was identified by police as Lakeasha R. Taylor, 22.

Taylor was shot at a house in the 6400 block of East 12th Terrace.

When police arrived about 9:15 a.m., Taylor showed no signs of life, according to police. The Police Department released no information about a motive or suspect.