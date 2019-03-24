Independence police seek ‘person of interest’ after early Sunday morning homicide

Independence police are looking for a “person of interest” in an early Sunday morning shooting where the victim died.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Information released by police said officers were called to the 2900 block of South Forest at 12:17 a.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting.
The victim, identified as Donald L. McIntosh, 38, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Officers would like to talk with Ingenue K. Persinger, 18. She’s described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 200 lbs.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information on how to contact Persinger or has information about the shooting, is asked to call the Tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
Comments