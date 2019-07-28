Rash of gun violence overnight in KCK leaves one dead, two injured and homes damaged

Shootings in KCK leave one dead, two injured Several incidents of gun violence were reported in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night and early Sunday morning. One person was killed, two people were injured, and two homes were reportedly shot at, according to police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several incidents of gun violence were reported in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night and early Sunday morning. One person was killed, two people were injured, and two homes were reportedly shot at, according to police.

Multiple shootings overnight in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead, two other people injured and two occupied homes damaged, according to police.

The city’s latest homicide was reported about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Allis Street.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information in the homicide was available from police. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots, and that they had heard shootings in the area before over the past year.

A few hours earlier, about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police had responded to a double shooting in the 4900 block of Dixie Court. Arriving officers found two people who had been injured. One victim, whose condition was not available, remained at a hospital Sunday.

Police said they have identified a “person of interest” in the shooting.

Witnesses on Sunday said two men had gotten into an argument about someone making noise outside a home, and the two men shot each other.

In two other incidents, residents reported that someone shot at their homes but no one was injured.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police received a report of shots fired into an occupied home in the 2900 block of North 52nd Street. Victims told police that someone had fired shots into their house. No one was injured and there was no suspect information available, police said.

About an hour later, residents of a home in the 6500 block of Sloan Avenue woke to the sound of shots being fired into their house. The victims told police that they saw a small, dark vehicle speeding away from the scene, police said.

No one inside the home was injured. No suspect information was available.

Also on Saturday, police received reports of a large group of juveniles near The Legends Outlet at 1843 Village West Parkway. One of them was said to be armed, according to police.

Officers responded to the area and found the juvenile, who allegedly ran from police. After a foot chase, police caught him and took him into custody. The juvenile was allegedly carrying four Airsoft pistols that fire BBs.

Officers also responded to the nearby Walmart and found there was no disturbance. Police said they dispersed a crowd of juveniles with no further incidents.