Off-duty police officer shoots, kills man after disturbance in Kansas City

An off-duty police officer working private security shot and killed a man after he intervened in a disturbance Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The off-duty officer had been working private security at a nearby business, Hernandez said. The shooting occurred when the officer confronted two men involved in an altercation described by police as an aggravated assault, he said.

The officer brandished his service weapon and shot the gunmen, Hernandez said. It remained unclear if the gunman pointed his weapon at the officer.

The other man was also shot, though investigators have not determined who shot him yet, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Hernandez said.

The officer was not injured, police said.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker responded to the crime scene, which stretched a city block.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.