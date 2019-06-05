KC woman charged with murder, accused of shooting woman in Prospect Avenue park

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A Kansas City woman is charged with murder, accused of shooting another woman Tuesday in a park near 11th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to prosecutors.

Sabria S. Nixon, 29, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. She is accused of killing 33-year-old Destiny Brooks.

According to the charges, police were called to the park about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Brooks shot multiple times. She later died from her wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw two women run from the park, identifying one of them as Nixon. One witness told police they saw Nixon pull a gun from her purse and start shooting.

Another witness told police they saw a fight between Brooks and Nixon.

According to prosecutors, Nixon told police she had been in a physical altercation with Brooks.

“She confirmed she was mad when she fired the gun,” Jackson County prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday.

Prosecutors requested bond of $300,000.