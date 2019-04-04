Local

Police investigate deadly shooting overnight in Kansas City, Kan.

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting late Wednesday left one man dead in Kansas City, Kan., police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Officers responding to the area found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the man was being withheld until police could identify him and notify family.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Police did not release any suspect information. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He's been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
