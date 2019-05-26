Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect in a carjacking, disturbance dead in KC

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A suspect in an armed carjacking during a domestic disturbance was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday after he struggled with police during an attempt to arrest him, police said.

The domestic disturbance occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

Multiple callers told police that an armed man had forced his way into a residence. One caller said that the man had kidnapped her husband and carjacked their car, police said.

Three officers responded to the home and upon arrival they found that an armed confrontation had occurred between the carjacker and the caller’s husband, police said. The husband was able to fight him off, but the man used force to take a vehicle and fled.





Two of the officers left the scene of the disturbance to look for the car. Minutes later, the man returned. When the remaining officer tried to take him into custody, the man ran away, police said.

The officer caught up with him just south of the home and tried to arrest the man. The man allegedly resisted and struggled with the officer. During the struggle, the officer fired his gun, striking the man, police said.

Officers tried to provide life-saving measures at the scene. An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he was declared deceased, police said. The officer from the Metro Patrol Division was not injured in the struggle.

Detectives interviewed witnesses overnight while crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene. A member of the Jackson County prosecutors office also responded to the scene.





Gregory Boulevard was closed overnight from Agnes to Walrond avenues while police collected evidence. Gregory was reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives continued to interview witnesses and investigate the fatal shooting Sunday morning.