Homicide investigation underway after overnight shooting leaves man dead in Belton

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A homicide investigation is underway in Belton after an overnight shooting left a man dead, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Scott Avenue.

Police found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a Facebook post.

The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated to investigated the shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is Belton’s third homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Belton police at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP