Homicide investigation underway after overnight shooting leaves man dead in Belton
A homicide investigation is underway in Belton after an overnight shooting left a man dead, police said Thursday.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Scott Avenue.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a Facebook post.
The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated to investigated the shooting.
This is Belton’s third homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Belton police at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
