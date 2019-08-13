Man shot and killed by KCK police last week was ‘known wanted party,’ KCPD says

Officer involved shooting at Coy Street, Gilmore Avenue Kansas City, Kansas police assisted KCPD officers who were pursuing a suspect who attempted to run over a police officer, according to Officer Zac Blair. The incident remains under a joint investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City, Kansas police assisted KCPD officers who were pursuing a suspect who attempted to run over a police officer, according to Officer Zac Blair. The incident remains under a joint investigation.

A man shot and killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police Friday had been sought by law enforcement across the state line as a “known wanted party,” according to authorities.

The man, identified by Kansas City, Kansas, police as 37-year-old Jose Mendez, allegedly pointed a gun at officers after a chase that started in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police on Friday afternoon spotted Mendez in a vehicle at 39th Street and Indiana Avenue while conducting surveillance, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The officers opened Mendez’s driver’s side door and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. Instead, police said, he allegedly put the car in drive and attempted to move forward.

When he was blocked by a barricade, Mendez allegedly threw the car into reverse, catching and dragging one officer with the door of the car while the other jumped away, according to police.

Police said Mendez then jumped the car over the barricade.

Kansas City, Kansas, police began assisting in the pursuit about 12:50 p.m.

Police chased Mendez until he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 70. Mendez then abandoned the car on Interstate 670, police said.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police helicopter tracked him to the area of Coy Street and Gilmore Avenue.

When Kansas City, Kansas, officers made contact with Mendez, they said, he allegedly pointed a gun at officers, and at least one officer shot and killed him.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, and Topeka police departments.