Man found shot inside KC home dies at hospital, police investigate homicide

A man found shot at a Kansas City home died at a hospital Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:15 p.m. Monday inside a house in the 5000 block of Manchester Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man in the house and rendered first aid until emergency medical crews arrived. The man was rushed to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The victim died hours later, police said. Police have not released his name.

Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene and looked for witnesses in an effort to determine from where outside the house the gun may have been fired, police said.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s 136th homicide of the year, which compares to 128 homicides at this time last year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes police shootings. There were a total of 145 homicides in Kansas City in 2018.

Anyone with information about the homicide or suspicious activity in the area is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP