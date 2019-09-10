Man found shot to death in Kansas City neighborhood; police investigate homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was found shot to death late Monday in a Kansas City neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 10:35 p.m. near East 29th Street and Park Avenue E, Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email.

A caller reported that shots had been fired in the area. While officers were on their way, police were informed that someone had been shot, Hernandez said.

Arriving officers found a man lying unresponsive on the ground. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s age was not known, Hernandez said. No suspect information nor motive was available.

The man’s death was the city’s 104th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

