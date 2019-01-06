Double shooting leaves 1 person dead in Northland, KC police say

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting late Saturday night in the Northland, Kansas City police said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m.
The shooting happened near some apartments in the 2300 block of Northeast Scandia Drive.
Police said one victim died.
Another victim was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The investigation was ongoing Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
