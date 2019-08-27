‘I had to put her down,’ Independence man says in his mother’s beating death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old Independence man in the beating death of his mother.

Lucas Mauritzen faces first-degree murder charges in the killing of Tamera Rainey whose body was found shortly before 1 p.m. Monday inside of a residence in the 9500 block of East 14th Street in Independence.

Mauritzen also is charged with armed criminal action.

Officers initially responded to the residence to check on Rainey. Once there, they saw her deceased on the floor just inside the front door.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant before entering the house, which is required, and found Rainey laying on the floor in the living room. Her body looked severely beaten and was covered in blood. There were blood splatters in each room of the house and on the ceilings.

According to court records, a witness told police that Mauritzen told him, “I had to put her down.” When the witness asked for clarification, Mauritzen allegedly told him, “Mom.” The witness instructed a relative to call the police, according to prosecutors.

Mauritzen was arrested and told investigators he assaulted the victim for several hours, struck her with his hands until they began to hurt. He then struck the victim with his knee. His hands and right knee appeared to swollen, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Mauritzen also struck Rainey with a plunger until it broke. And that he attacked her with a fan and a paper towel dispersal.

He told investigators at some point, the victim went to the bathroom and took a shower. Mauritzen continued to assault her, kicking her in the head with the bottom of his foot, according to court records.

Mauritzen allegedly said he decided to kill Rainey — so he hit her again and she started to breath heavy. Mauritzen admitted that he did not try and help Rainey and waited until she died. The assault went on throughout the day and after she died, he left and slept at a friend’s house.