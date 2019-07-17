Double shooting in south Kansas City leaves one teen dead

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting late Tuesday that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The shooting reportedly occurred just before 11 p.m. while two teens were driving in the area of 81st Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Officers were sent to Research Medical Center on a shooting call.

While officers were on their way there, a police officer working off-duty told dispatchers that two gunshots victims were in the entrance of the emergency room.

The 19-year-old driver said another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire. He sped to Research Medical Center seeking help.

The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. No suspect information was released.

Police have not released the name of the victim who was killed. Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available. The Kansas City Police Department continued to investigate.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The reward for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases has recently increased to $25,000.

It was the 75th homicide in Kansas City so far in 2019. There were 65 homicides reported during the same period a year ago.