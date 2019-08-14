Child dies after being shot while riding in backseat of vehicle in KCK

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A child shot overnight while riding in a backseat of a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, has died, police said Wednesday.

A man, also sitting in the backseat, was also injured in the shooting. He was in serious, but stable, condition at a hospital, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North 15th Street.

The man told police that unknown persons fired at them from another vehicle while traveling east on Parallel Avenue, between 18th and 38th streets. The two victims were hit by gunfire, police said.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital. The child later died from the injuries. The age and gender of the child was not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the homicide. No suspect or vehicle description was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).