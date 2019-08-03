Woman shot and killed at First Fridays identified as daughter of Leawood pastor

Shooting at 18th and Main in downtown Kansas City Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said a woman was shot and killed after 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the area of 18th and Main streets in the Crossroads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said a woman was shot and killed after 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the area of 18th and Main streets in the Crossroads.

The day after a woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet near a food truck at a First Friday event in downtown Kansas City, she was identified as the daughter of a Leawood church pastor.

On Saturday a church leader posted a message on Twitter asking people to pray for Tom Langhofer, a pastor of recovery ministries at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

The woman killed in the shooting was the pastor’s daughter Erin Langhofer, according to the message posted by the Rev. Adam Hamilton, senior pastor at the church.

“Res members and friends, please pray for Resurrection Pastor of Recovery Ministries, Tom Langhofer, his wife Marcy and daughter Katheryn,” the message read. “Tom and Marcy’s daughter, Erin was struck by a stray bullet fired at First Fridays last night in downtown KC.”

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 18th and Main streets, as crowds milled around from First Friday events.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said police were first called about a fight near 18th and Walnut streets. Because of the arts event, off-duty police officers were working in the area.

“When they (the off-duty officers) got to the disturbance itself, they heard the sounds of gunfire. They heard numerous rounds being fired,” Hernandez said.

“At this point, they began to take cover and they tried to identify where the shots were coming from. Of course, when you have thousands of people and you have shots being fired like this, people just started scattering in every direction.”

As police made their way to the shooting scene, they found a woman who had been hit by gunfire near the food trucks, which had been lined up on 18th Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police have not identified the woman, but said she was in her 20s.

In a Twitter post Saturday morning, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was heartbroken to learn about the shooting as he was about to read about another killing that occurred Thursday near 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

He offered his condolences to the families and thanked Kansas City police investigators for their work.

“There’s no work more important than avoiding future tragedies like these,” the city’s newly-inaugurated mayor said. “I and we have work to do to get more in our community, particularly our young people, to stop resolving conflicts with guns and violence.”

Earlier in the day Friday, Lucas’ team hosted a free block party for First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District. The event on Baltimore Avenue between 18th and 19th streets offered a DJ, lawn games, temporary tattoos and a photo booth.