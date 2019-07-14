Two taken to hospital after shooting in Independence, police say

New crime fighting plan for KC includes raising reward for tips to $25,000 Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides.

Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Independence, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting near Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 highway, where two injured people were found, according to the Independence Police Department.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immedaitely known. Police said there had been no deaths as of about 1:35 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The police depapartment asked drivers to avoid the area.

Investigators also asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 816-325-7300.