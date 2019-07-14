Crime

Two taken to hospital after shooting in Independence, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Independence, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting near Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 highway, where two injured people were found, according to the Independence Police Department.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immedaitely known. Police said there had been no deaths as of about 1:35 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

The police depapartment asked drivers to avoid the area.

Investigators also asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 816-325-7300.

