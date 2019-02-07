Man is found shot and killed on North 70th Terrace in Kansas City, Kan.

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating the death of a man found shot early Thursday in the 300 block of North 70th Terrace.
Officers were called to the area about 12:34 a.m. on a reported shooting and found the victim. Fire crews arrived and declared the man dead.
Police are working to notify relatives before they release the man’s name.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that arriving officers found a key that belonged to Honda that was reported stolen from the Legends Honda dealership in the 10000 block of Parallel Parkway. The car was found in an adjacent parking lot and had multiple bullet holes in it.
No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-8477.
