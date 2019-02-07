Crime

Man is found shot and killed on North 70th Terrace in Kansas City, Kan.

By Glenn E. Rice

February 07, 2019 08:58 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating the death of a man found shot early Thursday in the 300 block of North 70th Terrace.

Officers were called to the area about 12:34 a.m. on a reported shooting and found the victim. Fire crews arrived and declared the man dead.

Police are working to notify relatives before they release the man’s name.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that arriving officers found a key that belonged to Honda that was reported stolen from the Legends Honda dealership in the 10000 block of Parallel Parkway. The car was found in an adjacent parking lot and had multiple bullet holes in it.

No other details of the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-8477.

  Comments  