“What could he have done to you that was so bad?” asked great-grandmother of KC teen fatally shot

Nearly every time Zavien Hall visited his great-grandparents home in south Kansas City, he would take a seat at the dining room table and ask his great grandmother if she had prepared something for him to eat.

“He would say, ‘Grandma you ain’t cook nothing yet?’” Jannie Hall said Thursday. “Because I would always be cooking.”

Hall paused for a moment and said that’s what she’ll miss the most about Zavien.

Zavien was mortally wounded after gunfire broke out following an argument Wednesday evening outside of a home at 44th Street and Cypress Avenue.

Bullets also struck Jazmine Hall, 7, six times as she played nearby.

Officers responding to the shooting found Zavien lying in the front yard with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The gunman fled in an unknown direction.

After the shots were fired, a neighbor chased the shooter but was unable to catch him, said LaShonda Jacoway, who lives nearby.

Relatives rushed Jazmine to a hospital, where she was listed Thursday evening in stable condition.

“Why did you shoot him? Why?” Hall said, speaking to the shooter. “You killed my great-grandson, for what reason? What could he have done to you that was so bad. What was it?”

After the shootings, officers canvassed the area and talked to potential witnesses. No arrests have been made.

“It has hit us very deeply,” Hall cried as she spoke about losing Zavien. “My granddaughter, a little person, 7 years old, you shot her six times. Son, what was wrong with you?”

“They picked her up and put her in the car and rushed her to the hospital and by the time the law got there Zavien had taken his last breath,” she said. “What could they have done to you?”

The killing was being investigated as Kansas City’s 93rd homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star. Police said it is likely another teen was the shooter but have not released a suspect description.

Zavien was a junior at Southeast High School. His sister attended Holliday Montessori.

An occupant at the house on Cypress Avenuedeclined to comment about the incident. Family members remained at the hospital on Thursday with Jazmine.

A spokesman for Kansas City Public Schools said district officials are providing support for the family, students and staff.

Zavien often tagged along with his father on visits to his great grandparents’ home. While his father and great grandfather sat in the living room and watched sports, Zavien spent time with his great grandmother as she baked and prepared meals.

His great grandparents described Zavien as a jokester, playful but extremely respectful.

Which is why his death was so devastating.

“It’s unexplainable what I really think,” said Emmanuel Hall, the teen’s great-grandfather. “I just see no reason why. I just don’t have no explanation as to why this would have happened.”

Emanuel Hall said something needs to be done with the number of firearms that are readily available and accessible to criminals.

“Can there be a program come about where we would give you some immunity if you turned in your guns?” he said. “But something needs to be done, there are too many things happening. It’s really getting out of hand.”

Kamisha Stanton, violent crimes program coordinator for Kansas City, said she agrees and described the shootings as a “travesty.”

“Policies and laws can’t affect some things but it’s peoples mind frame and acceptance of what they believe is normal that we have a challenge,” Stanton said. “Our city needs to change, our state needs to change, but most importantly our country as a whole needs to change.”

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.