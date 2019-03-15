Shooting in Kansas City neighborhood leaves one man dead

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found Thursday evening inside a residence in the 6900 block of Spruce Avenue.

Officers responding to a medical call found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of how the shooting occurred were not released.

Police had no suspect information. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).