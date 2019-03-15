Crime

Shooting in Kansas City neighborhood leaves one man dead

By Glenn E. Rice

March 15, 2019 09:10 AM

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found Thursday evening inside a residence in the 6900 block of Spruce Avenue.

Officers responding to a medical call found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of how the shooting occurred were not released.

Police had no suspect information. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  