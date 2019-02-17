Crime

Man killed, woman injured in shooting outside Kansas City Mingles nightclub

By Ian Cummings

February 17, 2019 09:31 AM

A man and a woman were shot early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Troost Avenue, according to police. 

The man was killed and the woman was injured. 

The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. near the KC Mingles nightclub at 8625 Troost. 

Police found the two shooting victims inside a vehicle.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Witnesses told police the victims and their suspected attackers were involved in a disturbance inside the nightclub before the shooting. 

The shooters fled in a black SUV, police said. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.

