Man killed, woman injured in shooting outside Kansas City Mingles nightclub

A man and a woman were shot early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Troost Avenue, according to police.
The man was killed and the woman was injured.
The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. near the KC Mingles nightclub at 8625 Troost.
Police found the two shooting victims inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
Witnesses told police the victims and their suspected attackers were involved in a disturbance inside the nightclub before the shooting.
The shooters fled in a black SUV, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
