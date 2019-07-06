Man found shot in vehicle in parking lot on Topping Avenue in Kansas City, police say

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Topping Avenue, Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area. Security had found the man, who appeared to have been shot, inside the vehicle.

The man was declared dead by EMS at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

