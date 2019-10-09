Man on life support after late-night double shooting in Kansas City has died

SHARE COPY LINK

A 20-year-old man who was on life support after a late-night double shooting in Kansas City has died, police said Wednesday morning.

Police identified the man as Cortez Nash of Kansas City.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 68th Street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg behind the house where people had called police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

While tending to that man’s injuries, police heard screaming coming from the front of the home, which is near the intersection of 68th and Olive streets.

The officers found a woman who had discovered Nash’s body, police said.

The two victims were rushed to a hospital, where Nash later died. The other victim was listed in fair condition, police said.

Nash is Kansas City’s 115th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

No suspect information nor details about what led to the shooting were available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIP Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP